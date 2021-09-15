 Skip to main content
Nonprofit exec, council president to vie for Cleveland mayor
AP

Nonprofit exec, council president to vie for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (AP) — A non-profit executive and The City Council president will face off in November to determine who will succeed Cleveland's longtime mayor.

According to unofficial results, Justin Bibb received 27% of the vote and Council President Kevin Kelley 19% on Tuesday in a non-partisan primary field that featured seven Democratic candidates.

Dennis Kucinich, who was elected as the country's youngest big-city mayor in 1977 and subsequently served eight terms in Congress, finished third, receiving nearly 17% of the vote. Kucinich conceded on Tuesday night.

Frank Jackson, the longest serving mayor in city history, is stepping down in January after choosing not to seek a fifth four-year term in office.

Bibb, 34, is the chief strategy officer for Urbanova, a public-private partnership that focuses on mid-sized cities. Kelley, 53, was first elected to City Council in 2005 and became council president in 2013. Both are attorneys.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

