Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

“We are doing this, knowing that firearms are a third-rail in conversations in the community. But we know this is a significant way we can have an effect on public safety as well as on the lives of these juveniles and young men,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the program will be tailored to the individuals, looking needs like job training, education, mental health and addiction treatment and even a partnership with the local YMCA so the young men can take care of themselves physically.

“Too often prosecution is case based, but we want this to be cause based— looking at the underlying causes,” Edwards said.

For Shane Sims, the idea that prosecutors in all these places are creating plans to consider the whole person standing before them, not just the crime they committed, brings him overwhelming joy. Sims is the executive director of People Living in Recovery, which is working with Gonzalez in Athens, Georgia, to redesign its mental health and addiction diversion program.

He was sentenced to life plus 15 years for his accomplice role in a robbery that ended in the death of a store clerk. He was 18 years old, and it seemed like no one considered who he was or how he got there — that his parents were addicted to crack cocaine and he was taking care of his younger brother on his own from a young age.