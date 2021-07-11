Nonprofit plans greenhouse project at Carson High School

“My letter of support outlines how the vermicomposting project aligns with the strategic plan goals and what an opportunity it would be for our CTE/AG students to see sustainability at work, as well as middle and elementary students,” Korinek told the Appeal.

Abowd told the school board last month the strategy is part of a “two-pronged approach” to help the organization pursue self-sufficiency and sustainability after “a year of COVID has forced a new look beyond fundraising to ensure financial security.”

“Not competing but working with local business, the Greenhouse Project has sought the input of local landscapers and nurseries to develop a list of native plants they need and have a hard time getting, and both programs — the expanded teaching farm and the vermiculture composting of school food waste — satisfy a revenue need for the Greenhouse Project and provide educational opportunities for students,” Abowd said.

School board trustee Mike Walker is among the backers.

“I think this is a great project, and it’s a great opportunity for these students and CTE to apply what they’re learning,” Walker said. “There’s an element of problem-solving for both of these projects.”

