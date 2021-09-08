Nonprofits argue that new law disenfranchises voters

Daniel McCarthy, of Vote America, said that sending out partially prefilled applications helps to “reduce the burden" on would-be voters and reduces the chance for errors.

But state and county election officials testified that the flood of applications led to confusion, with many voters repeatedly requesting mail-in ballots.

Bryan Caskey, the state’s elections director, said that when county election officials get duplicate requests it “dramatically increases the amount of time it takes to process an application.” In some cases, election workers have to call would-be voters to sort out the mess and make sure voters only cast one ballot.

In the Topeka area, there were nearly 3,000 duplicate applications for mail-in ballots submitted, with one person turning in seven of them, testified Andrew Howell, the Shawnee County Election Commissioner.

He said his office received a flood of phone calls from confused would-be voters and that it was a “significant burden" to sort out the duplicate applications, estimating that it cost $25,000 to $30,000.

Johnson County, meanwhile, received 30,000 to 35,000 duplicate applications, said former Johnson County election commissioner Connie Schmidt. She said a “large quantity" of them had information prefilled using the same typeface.