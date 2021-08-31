North Carolina bill raising riot penalties heads to Cooper

If signed into law, the measure would let business owners sue individuals who damaged their property for three times the actual damages they incurred, in addition to court costs and attorneys’ fees. Those who assault emergency responders would be charged with a more serious felony, even if nobody was physically injured.

People who are charged with rioting or looting could also be held in jail for up to 48 hours without bond, conditions similar to those placed on defendants charged with domestic violence.

Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that the 48-hour lockup period is excessive and think a better solution would be to promote de-escalation techniques within law enforcement.

Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat, said existing laws sufficiently address the consequences of rioting and looting. She believes the harsher language included in the bill the House gave final legislative approval for Tuesday will not reduce violence, but instead, reduce the number of people who feel safe taking to the streets to voice their frustrations.