North Carolina history marker honoring Jim Thorpe back up

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.