North Carolina House approves budget with veto-proof support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House on Thursday approved a two-year budget with enough support to thwart a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The budget process is far from over, as the Republican-controlled House and Senate still need to work out many differences between their two plans, particularly about the size of tax cuts and state worker pay raises. They'll also need to negotiate with Cooper.

Democratic lawmakers are also seeking changes to a budget they argue will benefit wealthy people and corporations, stifle the governor's ability to respond to emergencies and hamstring K-12 educators.

During a debate that lasted about 2 and 1/2 hours, senior budget writer Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican, called on Democrats to join Republicans in advancing the measure. He argued that their support would give the chamber better bargaining power.

“We need to give the speaker as many yes votes as we can to help in our negotiations. That’s the bottom line,” Lambeth said. "We can deal with what the next cycle is, but if we don’t give him the tools he needs, you’re gonna see more senate stuff in here than you would like, than I would like. We need to fight for the House budget. It’s not perfect, but it’s a really good budget.”