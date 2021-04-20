North Carolina House finance chair stripped of position

Howard, one of four senior co-chairs of the committee until Tuesday, said last week she was pressured by House Republicans to hear the bill in the committee. She told The News & Observer of Raleigh that the measure was an ethical conflict because her colleagues' businesses would benefit if the measure became law.

“I told the boys in the (Republican) caucus meeting, ‘I am concerned that you should not be filing bills if you took the money,’” Howard told the newspaper.

Moore and other top Republicans disagreed and defended their legislative actions. They said longstanding General Assembly ethics rules generally allow them to participate in legislative action because the bill would apply equally to all PPP loan recipients. More than 129,000 loans to North Carolina entities had been approved by last August.

Before the removal was made public, Moore told reporters Tuesday he had no comment on Howard's allegations that she had been pressured to act.