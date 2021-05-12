North Carolina lawmakers dash toward key bill deadline

Still, some are hopeful their ideas will be revived after the deadline. A Senate measure requiring state and local governments to make public when requested more information about their workers' personnel history was returned to a committee before its scheduled floor debate Tuesday. So it would appear the bill, backed by the North Carolina Press Association, would miss the deadline.

But Sen. Norm Sanderson, a Pamlico County Republican, said Wednesday he's been told by Senate leadership that a way will be found to advance the measure this year after more adjustments are made to the bill. A common tactic is to insert the bill's language in another piece of legislation that passed before the deadline or is otherwise exempt, approve the edited bill and return it to the other chamber.

“I’m hoping that the House will receive it and take it up,” Sanderson said. “But I want to make sure that before they do that there’s not a problem that they’ve got to fix.”

The deadline essentially marks the completion of the first stage of the General Assembly's primary work session this year.

GOP lawmakers next will likely turn their attention to passing a two-year state budget, with the hopes of working out an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. But House and Senate Republicans are behind schedule in fashioning a spending plan because they've yet to decide how much money they intend to spend in the fiscal year starting July 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

