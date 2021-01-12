North Carolina lawmakers irritated over slow vaccine rollout

President Donald Trump's administration is expected to once again update its guidelines to expand preference to those who are at least 65 years old. The administration also plans to stop holding back millions of second doses.

“I'm all for course corrections in the middle, but understand course corrections mean that we have to change what we're doing and it means the plans that were put in place do need to adjust," Cohen said. "We're going to incorporate new guidance as fast as we can and keep moving forward and continue with that sense of urgency of wanting to get vaccine out."

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signaled his support for the changes.

“Dr. Cohen and her advisory committee will work very quickly to make sure that we adjust our recommendations accordingly," Cooper said.

She also said the fact that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines come in bundles of 975 and 100, respectively, has “hamstrung” the state's ability to more flexibly distribute the vaccine. The state has sent vaccines to all 100 counties, which improved regional access but added logistical hurdles. Navigating a new IT system also has challenged some local health departments.