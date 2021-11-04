 Skip to main content
AP

North Carolina legislators taking final redistricting votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is about to finalize maps for the state's legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled floor sessions Thursday to debate and vote on the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures. Each of the three maps — one for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House delegation — had already passed one chamber by Wednesday.

The proposed congressional boundaries contains a new 14th seat for North Carolina and if enacted likely would give Republicans 10 of those seats, instead of eight they currently hold. And the legislative lines should give the GOP a good chance to retain their General Assembly majorities.

Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders. One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto stamp can't block redistricting plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

