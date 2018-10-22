BUNN, N.C. (AP) — A poll worker has been removed from an early voting site in North Carolina amid allegations of intimidating several black voters.
Members of an African-American group, Franklin County PAC, accused the worker of repeatedly asking about a half-dozen black voters to spell their names on Wednesday, the first day of early voting across the state.
The Franklin County Board of Elections planned to hear from the complainants and the poll worker "to get the other side of the story" on Tuesday, and the state Board of Elections confirmed to The News & Observer that the poll worker is on office duty until then.
