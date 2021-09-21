 Skip to main content
North Carolina Sen. Clark won't seek reelection next year
AP

North Carolina Sen. Clark won't seek reelection next year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Ben Clark won't seek reelection next year, saying that serving a decade is “probably enough time” in the legislature.

Clark, who represents all of Hoke County and part of Cumberland County, said he'll finish out his fifth two-year term in the chamber, through the end of the 2022.

Clark told colleagues about his decision on Monday, WRAL-TV reported.

“I’d been thinking along those lines for a little while, so I thought I’d just go ahead and make it official,” Clark told the station.

The upcoming redistricting of legislative districts by the General Assembly also contributed to Clark's decision-making, he said. His district boundaries are likely to get altered before next year's election.

Clark, 61, works for a defense contractor at Fort Bragg.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRAL-TV.

