 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Carolina voters whittle down candidates in primaries

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022-What to Watch

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ted Budd, of North Carolina, addresses the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed Sunday he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.”

 Chris Seward - freelancer, FR27582 AP

RALElGH, N.C. (AP) — Voters in North Carolina whittled down candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench as they chose Democratic and Republican party nominees Tuesday.

The top-line race on party ballots was for U.S. Senate, where 25 candidates from the two parties aimed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and state Rep. Mark Walker were the top names in the 14-candidate Republican primary. Former state Supreme Court Cheri Beasley appeared to be in the driver's seat for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought.

Budd won former President Donald Trump's endorsement nearly a year ago and benefitted from millions of dollars spent by the Club for Growth Action super PAC used to praise him and brand McCrory as too liberal.

McCrory and Walker criticized Budd for failing to participate in televised debates and accused the super PAC of trying to buy an election for Budd.

People are also reading…

McCrory, a moderate within the state GOP, signed laws while governor that cut taxes and extended abortion waiting periods to 72 hours. He's best known nationally for signing a “bathroom bill” that restricted access for transgender people in 2016 and cost the state billions.

Beasley's path to the nomination widened after two rivals left the race last fall. Beasley, who would be the first Black senator elected from North Carolina, has consistently been the largest fundraiser in both primary fields.

July runoffs are possible if first-place candidates don't get over 30% of the vote.

Voters also picked nominees Tuesday for scores of county positions. Many towns and cities also held elections postponed last year because of redistricting delays.

U.S. HOUSE

Primaries — Democratic, Republican or both — were held in 13 of the 14 North Carolina U.S. House districts. Seven of the 11 incumbents seeking reelection faced challenges within their own party.

The member facing the toughest fight was Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who was competing with seven other Republicans in the 11th District.

Cawthorn, a 26-year-old, first-term congressman, tried to advance after a number of publicly disclosed personal and political blunders led top state Republican leaders to turn against him and support state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Robust primaries were held for open seats as Democratic Reps. David Price and G.K. Butterfield plan to retire at year's end.

In the heavily liberal 4th District, eight Democrats were seeking the nomination to succeed Price, led by state Sen. Valerie Foushee, Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and former “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken.

In Butterfield's northeastern 1st District, state Sen. Don Davis and former state Sen. Erica Smith were the top competitors in the Democratic primary, while the Republican field included 2020 nominee Sandy Smith and Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson.

In the open 13th District, Trump-backed candidate Bo Hines, Smithfield attorney Kelly Daughtry and former Rep. Renee Ellmers were among the eight Republican primary candidates The five-person Democratic primary in the 13th included state Sen. Wiley Nickel and former Sen. Sam Searcy, both from Wake County.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Redistricting in rural or slow-growth areas meant four pairs of Republicans are competing against each other in General Assembly primaries.

The top race among “double-bunked” incumbents was between veteran Sens. Deanna Ballard of Watauga County and Ralph Hise of Mitchell County, both who chair important chamber committees.

In the northeast, Sens. Norm Sanderson of Pamlico County and Bill Steinburg of Chowan County were seeking the same 1st District seat.

In the House, seven-term Rep. Jamie Boles and first-term Rep. Ben Moss were running in the Sandhills-area district. And Reps. Jake Johnson of Polk County and David Rogers of Rutherford County were running for the same seat.

The most intriguing legislative race may be for a Senate seat in Cumberland County held by Democratic Sen. Kirk deViere.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed deViere's challenger in Fayetteville City Council member Val Applewhite. DeViere has been accused of getting too comfortable with the GOP, especially during last year's budget negotiations.

APPEALS COURTS

There were three Republican appellate court primaries — one for a Supreme Court seat and two for the Court of Appeals.

The most divisive primary was between Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud and District Court Judge Elizabeth Freshwater Smith.

Current and former GOP appellate judges have lined up on opposite sides of the race. Stroud was first elected to the intermediate-level appeals court in 2006. The winner takes on Democrat Brad Salmon in November.

Another Court of Appeals primary pitted former Industrial Commission Chairman Charlton Allen against Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Michael Stading. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Darren Jackson.

And voters chose a Republican challenger to sitting Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV, a Democrat. GOP candidates were sitting Court of Appeals Judge April Wood, Administrative Office of the Courts General Counsel Trey Allen and Greensboro attorney Victoria Prince.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities  opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. 

Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race

Several prominent conservative groups are lining up behind Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth and the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List endorsements for Barnette arrive less than a week before the battleground state’s primary, and inject new intrigue and uncertainty into the outcome of a premier Senate race. The moves reflect concerns in some conservative and pro-Trump circles that Trump’s preferred candidate, Oz, doesn’t sufficiently reflect their views on abortion, guns or the culture wars being waged against Democrats.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital. 

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cannes Film Festival: 75th anniversary edition to begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News