North Carolina's $100 reward offer ignites vaccine interest

About 38,000 $25 cards have been issued since the state launched its pilot program in May. Armstrong said the cards are shipped to vaccine providers on a weekly basis based on anticipated demand. The department has ordered roughly $1.8 million worth of cards for delivery this week, she said.

Data collected by the state health department and shared with The Associated Press shows nearly 18,000 page loads on the incentives section of the website during the entire month of July, when the cash reward being offered was $25. But since Cooper's announcement last week, the section has seen more than 66,000 page loads — a 269% increase.

North Carolina last week held its fourth and final lottery for two separate prizes of $1 million and a $125,000 college scholarship. Its effectiveness has been less clear, given the state had continued to see waning interest in COVID-19 vaccines after the lottery was first announced in June.