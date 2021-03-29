 Skip to main content
North Dakota adopts broader policy for oil tax investments
AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature approved bipartisan legislation Monday aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

Senators voted 47-0 to approve the bill that would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for expensive infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

Representatives approved the measure 85-8 last month. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Backers of the bill say only about 1% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is invested in North Dakota at present.

Voters in 2010 endorsed a constitutional amendment that requires setting aside 30% of state tax revenues on oil and natural gas production in the Legacy Fund, which is valued at about $8 billion. It’s expected to earn about $500 million over the next two-year budget cycle.

Under the proposed legislation, earnings from investments would be used to establish a revolving loan fund. Loans from the fund would have an interest rate of less than 2%. They would be administered by the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for projects such as flood protection and water systems. Cities, counties and other political subdivisions would be eligible for loans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

