North Dakota AG calls man 'dirtbag' during Twitter feud

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican's daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven's office.

Henry Lebak, a 71-year-old retiree, raised questions about how Wrigley's daughter got the internship, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Wrigley served as Hoeven's deputy chief of staff from 2000 to 2001.

“Now, how did she ever get her internship? Hmmmmm!" Lebak tweeted.

Wrigley responded by calling Lebak a “dirtbag” and challenging him to meet him in his state Capitol office.

“If you want to question (her qualifications) in any way, you dirtbag, I suggest you show up at my office any day. ... Show up in person, and have the guts to say anything derogatory about any of my kids to my face. Name the day," the attorney general tweeted.

The exchanges were posted Tuesday and Wednesday. Wrigley continued: “Be a man. Drop by my office and speak to me directly. Any day. You won't tho. You don't have that level of guts. You have Twitter guts.”

Lebak told Wrigley to “control your temper. It is not becoming of an AG.” He suggested the two meet for coffee at some neutral place. Wrigley suggested the Capitol Cafe and gave Lebak his office phone number.

Lebak told the newspaper that he thinks Wrigley’s daughter’s internship is a nonissue and that “I just made a comment of it.” He said that he was surprised by Wrigley's response.

“Nah, I’m not worried about him. He has a temper, and I just was commenting on his stuff,” Lebak said.

