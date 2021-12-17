North Dakota AG Stenehjem won't seek reelection in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a Republican who is the longest-serving attorney general in state history, said Friday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Stenehjem, who is 68 years old, said at a news conference he plans to retire, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He first took office in 2001 and has held the office for six terms. His career in North Dakota politics has spanned over four decades, starting with his election to the House in 1976. He ran for governor in 2016, but lost in the GOP primary to Doug Burgum, who went on to become governor.

Stenehjem carried his last election in 2018 with nearly 68% of the vote. His term will conclude at the end of next year.

His departure was expected to set off a scramble among Republicans vying for the statewide office next year.

Stenehjem touted his work in recent years addressing drug and human trafficking, as well as the opioid crisis. However, his office also counted a record-high 32 homicides in the state during 2020.

Last year, Stenehjem also signed onto a Texas lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden after then-President Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Stenehjem acknowledged at the time that the lawsuit was a longshot and tried to distance himself from the allegations of widespread fraud.

He claimed that the lawsuit was not alleging widespread fraud, saying: “It’s worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all.”

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump found the number of cases of actual fraud would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. The review showed no collusion intended to rig the voting. Virtually every case was based on an individual acting alone to cast additional ballots.

This year, Stenehjem also joined lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccination mandates that were issued by Biden's administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0