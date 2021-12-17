 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Dakota AG Stenehjem won't seek reelection in 2022

  • 0
Election 2020 Stenehjem

FILE - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem speaks in Bismarck, N.D. on July 18, 2019. Stenehjem, a Republican who is the longest-serving attorney general in state history, said Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, he will not seek reelection in 2022.

 Tom Stromme - member, The Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a Republican who is the longest-serving attorney general in state history, said Friday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Stenehjem, who is 68 years old, said at a news conference he plans to retire, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He first took office in 2001 and has held the office for six terms. His career in North Dakota politics has spanned over four decades, starting with his election to the House in 1976. He ran for governor in 2016, but lost in the GOP primary to Doug Burgum, who went on to become governor.

Stenehjem carried his last election in 2018 with nearly 68% of the vote. His term will conclude at the end of next year.

His departure was expected to set off a scramble among Republicans vying for the statewide office next year.

People are also reading…

Stenehjem touted his work in recent years addressing drug and human trafficking, as well as the opioid crisis. However, his office also counted a record-high 32 homicides in the state during 2020.

Last year, Stenehjem also signed onto a Texas lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden after then-President Donald Trump made baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Stenehjem acknowledged at the time that the lawsuit was a longshot and tried to distance himself from the allegations of widespread fraud.

He claimed that the lawsuit was not alleging widespread fraud, saying: “It’s worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all.”

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump found the number of cases of actual fraud would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. The review showed no collusion intended to rig the voting. Virtually every case was based on an individual acting alone to cast additional ballots.

This year, Stenehjem also joined lawsuits challenging COVID-19 vaccination mandates that were issued by Biden's administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey hospitals strike: Disillusioned doctors looking to migrate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News