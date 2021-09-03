North Dakota agencies submit proposals for federal COVID aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid in the bank, and state agencies have proposals totaling almost five times that amount on how to spend it.
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum asked the agencies for the proposals as a way to set priorities for the money, spokesman Mike Nowatzki said. The Legislature, which controls spending on state government, will eventually decide where the money goes.
The proposals, obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request, show a wish list totaling nearly $5 billion — everything from a $5,000 flag display for veterans to $686 million to replace aging infrastructure.
North Dakota’s 11 public colleges and universities have $917 million in requests. The Commerce Department, which oversees tourism and economic development, has proposals totaling $922 million, the largest of agency asks.
Included in the cabinet-level agency’s request is $100 million for “redevelopment” of a troubled synthetic natural gas plant in western North Dakota. The factory is part of a renewable energy project that Burgum has hailed as a key part of the state’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.
The federal coronavirus funds were transferred to the state-owned Bank of North Dakota in June and represent the single-largest deposit into state coffers in history, state Treasurer Thomas Beadle has said. The money is parked in short-term CDs, earning less than 1% interest, he said.
A previous appropriation of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid last year already has been spent or earmarked for spending. Some lawmakers have been pushing hard to identify projects and begin doling out the recent round of money.
The funds must be assigned by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, under federal rules, said Allen Knudson, the lead budget analyst at the Legislative Council, the Legislature’s research arm.
That means the Legislature, which meets again in January 2023, would have an entire session to decide what to do with the funds. It’s unclear if any money would be appropriated sooner than when the Legislature meets, either through a special or reconvened session.
Even Burgum has advocated spending at least some of the money for infrastructure soon “to take advantage of the bidding climate for the next construction cycle to avoid inflationary costs,” said Nowatzki, his spokesman.
North Dakota Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature and budget writers will put priorities ahead of wishful spending, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Ray Holmberg, a Republican from Grand Forks.
Holmberg and Knudson said they’re still awaiting federal guidance on how the money can be used.
“We don’t want to spend $40 million on something and find out next year we got to pay it back to the federal government,” Holmberg said. “We’re holding the reins tight at this point. We don’t want to rush into anything.”
While Burgum’s request for agency priorities may be helpful, the governor doesn’t control the state’s purse strings.
“Realistically, there will be a lot of pruning,” Holmberg said. “Whatever the Legislature comes up with, it will go through the legislative process.”
