North Dakota agencies submit proposals for federal COVID aid

A previous appropriation of $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid last year already has been spent or earmarked for spending. Some lawmakers have been pushing hard to identify projects and begin doling out the recent round of money.

The funds must be assigned by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, under federal rules, said Allen Knudson, the lead budget analyst at the Legislative Council, the Legislature’s research arm.

That means the Legislature, which meets again in January 2023, would have an entire session to decide what to do with the funds. It’s unclear if any money would be appropriated sooner than when the Legislature meets, either through a special or reconvened session.

Even Burgum has advocated spending at least some of the money for infrastructure soon “to take advantage of the bidding climate for the next construction cycle to avoid inflationary costs,” said Nowatzki, his spokesman.

North Dakota Republicans control both chambers of the Legislature and budget writers will put priorities ahead of wishful spending, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Ray Holmberg, a Republican from Grand Forks.