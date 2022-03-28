 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Dakota attorney general to replace second in command

  • Updated
  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Monday he plans to replace the second-ranked prosecutor in the office.

Wrigley said he hopes to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel in about a month. Seibel has held the post for six years.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the state's top law enforcement position following the death of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January from cardiac arrest. Stenehjem was the state's longest serving attorney general.

Seibel said he understands and respects Wrigley's decision to name his own deputy. Seibel said he plans to take time off and will explore all options, KFGO radio reported.

Wrigley served two separate stints as U.S. attorney in North Dakota and spent six years as the state's lieutenant governor. He will seek the Republican endorsement for attorney general at this weekend’s state GOP convention in Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man battling ALS has dream come true with NBA courtside seats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News