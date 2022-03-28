North Dakota attorney general to replace second in command

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Monday he plans to replace the second-ranked prosecutor in the office.

Wrigley said he hopes to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel in about a month. Seibel has held the post for six years.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the state's top law enforcement position following the death of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January from cardiac arrest. Stenehjem was the state's longest serving attorney general.

Seibel said he understands and respects Wrigley's decision to name his own deputy. Seibel said he plans to take time off and will explore all options, KFGO radio reported.

Wrigley served two separate stints as U.S. attorney in North Dakota and spent six years as the state's lieutenant governor. He will seek the Republican endorsement for attorney general at this weekend’s state GOP convention in Bismarck.

