North Dakota bill aims to control recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Caught off guard by North Dakota voters' surprise support five years ago for allowing medical marijuana, lawmakers now are developing rules to legalize the drug for recreational use as well — with heavy restrictions.

Backers of the legislation say recent votes to legalize marijuana in neighboring Montana and South Dakota mean it's nearly inevitable that it'll eventually happen in North Dakota, so they want to be ready with rules to control — and tax — it.

Hurdsfield Republican Rep. Robin Weisz said Thursday that North Dakota is likely faced with a losing fight to keep legal marijuana out of the state.

“It’s only a matter of time before it’s going to come here and we want to make sure we do it on our own terms,” said Weisz, who heads the Human Services Committee.

The panel on Wednesday narrowly approved an amended bill allowing for “adult use” marijuana to be available at already established medicinal pot dispensaries. With the added amendments, the bill swelled from nine to 48 pages and now mirrors existing regulations for medical marijuana use except that small amounts may be purchased twice-monthly by those 21 and over.