North Dakota bill aims to standardize penalties for speeders

Under the proposed measure, drivers going 10 mph over the limit in any zone would be fined $50. That's still a bargain for heavy-footed drivers compared to South Dakota, which assess a $117.50 fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit, and Minnesota, which has a $115 penalty. Montana charges $40, according to data provided by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which is not taking a position on the proposed bill.

Points penalties levied against drivers who go over speed limits also are standardized under the measure.

For example, people caught speeding 10 mph over the limit in under 55 zones and in 60-65 mph zones lose no points under current law. The proposed legislation would count a point against a driver’s record, the same as it is now for going 10 mph over in a 70-75 mph zone.

A driver’s license can be suspended if the driver accumulates too many points.

School and construction zone fines also would be adjusted to align with the new schedules, according to Mock.

Speeding in a school zone would carry a $40 minimum fine plus the speeding fine. Speeding in construction zones would be an $80 minimum fine, plus the speeding fine and penalty.

