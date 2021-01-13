North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder

Performing an abortion in North Dakota would amount to murder and come with a life prison sentence under a bill proposed by a far-right Republican lawmaker who is a Lutheran pastor.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson's bill, which is co-sponsored by some of the Legislature's other most anti-abortion members, also would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.

The bill doesn't have the support of Republican leaders, so it's unlikely to pass and would surely face a legal challenge even if it did. But it's the latest in a series of anti-abortion bills put up for consideration in a state that has some of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws on its books.

“It’s a longshot, I know,” Hoverson said Wednesday about his bill. “But this is about babies crying and babies dying. It’s a humanitarian issue.”

“It's aimed at the provider, not the receiver,” he said.

Hoverson is among the most far-right legislators in the GOP-controlled Legislature. He introduced legislation this session to repeal mask mandates in the state. And as a freshman legislator two years ago, Hoverson protested a prayer by a Hindu cleric, saying he didn’t “want to be compelled to pray for a false god.”