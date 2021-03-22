North Dakota bumps budget due to faith in oil outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature on Monday bumped tax collection expectations for the next two-year spending cycle, with budget writers banking on stable oil prices and production.

House and Senate appropriation committees predicted general fund tax collections at $4.04 billion, or $95 million more than the Republican-led Legislature's budgetary starting point in January.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Ray Holmberg called the Legislature’s numbers “very reasonable.” Lawmakers will rely on them to finish their work on the state’s 2021-2023 spending plan.

“This is the one we hang our hat on,” Holmberg told the appropriations committee. “It’s the best guess we have at this point.”

Lawmakers based their numbers on a pair of competing revenue forecasts presented last week. Lawmakers essentially split the difference between estimates done by state budget analysts and Moody’s Analytics, and their own economic consultancy, IHS Markit.

While oil prices are a key contributor to the state’s wealth, oil revenues actually are a relatively small part of the state’s general fund, which finances state government and a variety of programs.