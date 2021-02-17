North Dakota committee endorses sports betting resolution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A House committee on Wednesday endorsed a resolution that would allow North Dakotans to decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee gave the bipartisan resolution a “do-pass” recommendation. It now goes to the full House for consideration.

“The only way to legalize this is to put this to a vote of the people of North Dakota,” said West Fargo Republican Rep. Michael Howe, who sponsored the resolution. “I feel the majority of North Dakotans want this.”

If approved by both chambers, the measure could appear on the November 2022 ballot, Howe said.

A bill that sets rules for the gambling operations will be forwarded by the legislative committee to the full House without an endorsement.

The bill was amended to exclude gambling on college sports after North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott told the committee that all the presidents of the state’s 11 colleges and universities had voiced concerns, but he did not elaborate.

North Dakota is one of about two dozen states attempting to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that lifted a federal ban on sports gambling.