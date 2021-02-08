North Dakota considers permanent daylight saving time

Daylight saving time sets clocks ahead during warmer months so darkness comes later. It starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

The North Dakota legislation would only be enacted if Congress allows it. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, momentum is building in statehouses across the country to permanently switch to daylight saving time, and 13 have done so, but are awaiting approval from Congress.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees daylight saving time, says the additional sunlight later in the day saves energy, results in fewer traffic and pedestrian fatalities, and reduces lawlessness, since “more people are out conducting their affairs during the daylight rather than at night, when more crime occurs.”

Opponents of the idea in North Dakota said among the problems the permanent switch would have in the state would be that children would have to wait in the dark longer in the morning waiting for their bus or walking to school.