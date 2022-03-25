North Dakota Dems back candidates for statewide offices

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Democratic Party endorsed two candidates for statewide offices on Friday, but tabled nominations for six other seats currently held by Republicans.

Participants at the convention in Minot voted to back Bismarck attorney Fintan Dooley for state Agriculture Commissioner, a position Doug Goehring has held since 2009. Democrats also endorsed Melanie Moniz, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, for the seat on the public service commission currently held by Julie Fedorchak, who has been on the panel since 2012.

Democrats are expected to finish endorsements on Saturday.

Former Marine and Velva native Trygve Hammer announced this week that he would seek the second seat on the public service commission held by Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to replace Brian Kroshus when Kroshus was appointed to be state tax commissioner. Haugen-Hoffart is running for the remainder of Kroshus’ four-year term.

The PSC regulates gas and electric utilities, coal mining, land reclamation, grain elevators and auctioneers.

Democrats have no announced candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, tax commissioner or the U.S. House of Representatives.

Two candidates have emerged for John Hoeven’s U.S. Senate seat: University of Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen and Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele.

North Dakota Republicans have controlled both chambers of the Legislature since 1994 and hold every statewide office.

Just over 200 delegates attended the convention Friday, including 81 who participated online.

