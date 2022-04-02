 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

North Dakota GOP set to decide endorsement in US Senate race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republicans on Saturday were set to endorse candidates for eight statewide offices, in what GOP organizers say is one of the best-attended conventions in recent history.

About 2,000 delegates are expected at the Bismarck Event Center.

The only contested race at the convention is the U.S. Senate seat held by John Hoeven. He’s seeking the GOP endorsement for a third term over state Rep. Rick Becker.

The Bismarck plastic surgeon is the leader of a growing faction of ultraconservatives that has made waves at small district GOP gatherings in recent weeks.

Hoeven was North Dakota’s governor before being elected to the. Senate in 2010. He is the only governor in state history who won three four-year terms. He also got former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the Senate race shortly before the convention.

Becker is a former gubernatorial candidate. After he was elected to the state House in 2012, he founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, which supports limited government and spending and gun rights.

The endorsement for Senate is expected to be decided Saturday afternoon.

Candidates don’t need an endorsement to run in a primary. They only need petition signatures from 300 voters to make the ballot.

Becker has said he won’t run if he’s not endorsed, while Hoeven wouldn’t say.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

