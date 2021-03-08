 Skip to main content
North Dakota has 4th new health officer since start of virus
North Dakota has 4th new health officer since start of virus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday appointed his fourth state health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nizar Wehbi is the deputy director of the Center for Health Policy and assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is scheduled to take over as leader of the North Dakota Department of Health on May 1.

The position has been a revolving door since Maylynn Tufte resigned a couple of months after COVID-19 was detected in the state. She was replaced by Dr. Andrew Stahl, who stepped down in late August. Dr. Paul Mariani quit after 12 days on the job and was replaced by Dirk Wilke.

Prior to his current roles, Wehbi served as a senior planner in the Strategic Planning and Business Development Department at Nebraska Medicine. He began his career in clinical medicine, caring for patients in inpatient and outpatient settings and later, as an instructor of surgery at UNMC.

“Dr. Wehbi brings the right combination of experience in clinical medicine, policy development and health administration that we need to create the best public health system in the country right here in North Dakota,” Burgum said in a statement.

Wilke will return to his position as the Department of Health’s chief of staff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

