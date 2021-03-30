North Dakota House approves Ten Commandments school bill

Attorneys and education officials told a House committee last week the bill likely violates the clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits the establishment of religion by the government.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has been tracking the North Dakota legislation, said in a statement Tuesday that passage of the legislation would invite litigation.

“As soon as the Ten Commandments goes up, students’ rights will have been violated and they will have a cause of action against the school district,” the ACLU said. “All students, regardless of their faith, should feel safe and welcome in our public schools. Displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms and other school spaces would convey the opposite message.”

Fargo Democratic Rep. Karla Rose Hanson warned the Legislature would be “wasting taxpayer dollars” by passing the measure.

Simply posting the Ten Commandments along with other historical documents isn’t enough to make it pass muster with the courts, she said. The bill was inspired out of “religious intent, not historical intent.”