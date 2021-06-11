North Dakota lawmakers await guidance on coronavirus funds

“I don’t know why there is such a hurry,” he said. “How can we spend it when we’re not sure what the rules are?”

Holmberg said Friday that lawmakers are still in limbo over how the federal the money can be spent, and officials are still figuring out the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the state’s economy.

“Right now, we need more information,” he said.

The leaders said the money must be assigned by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, under federal rules. That means the full Legislature, which meets again in January 2023, would have an entire session to decide what to do with the funds.

Before adjourning in April, lawmakers approved a nearly $17 billion, two-year budget, or about $2.1 billion more than the current budget cycle that ends June 30. The increase largely reflects additional money the state previously received in federal coronavirus aid.

