North Dakota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature is returning to Bismarck Monday for a special session to deal with a limited agenda that includes legislative redistricting and the approval of a spending plan for federal coronavirus relief aid.

The special session approved by the Gov. Doug Burgum has no time restriction, but legislative leaders said they hoped it would only last five days.

Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism will get hearings — and almost certain approval — when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns to the Capitol.

The prospect of vaccine mandates has become a lightning-rod issue in North Dakota, with a rally planned Monday at the statehouse to urge lawmakers to pass legislation opposing them.

GOP leaders said they want to limit the introduction of bills in the time-compressed session, and it’s unclear what other measures may surface for debate.

Any legislation during a special session could take effect immediately upon being approved by a majority vote.

Legislators make $189 daily while in session. Each day they are in a special session costs taxpayers about $64,000.

