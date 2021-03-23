North Dakota lawmakers set to give themselves a pay raise

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators want a pay raise for the second straight session, a move that comes amid the Legislature’s faith in a stable oil-driven economy.

The proposed pay boost for lawmakers — 1.5% in the first year of the two-year budget cycle and 2% in the second — is equal to the level of raises for state employees and elected statewide public officials.

Lawmakers are paid $518 a month and an extra $186 a day during the session. They also receive a housing allowance during the maximum 80-day session of more than $1,800 a month, and they are on the health plan that covers state employees. Neither state workers nor lawmakers pay a share of the premium, a benefit that is worth about $1,425 monthly.

Lawmakers during the 2019 session received compensation that totaled more than $41,500 each, according to the Legislative Council, the Legislature’s research arm.

There are 94 representatives and 47 senators in the Legislature.

The cost of the proposed increased pay for all lawmakers would total about $167,000 in the two-year budget cycle.

The Senate unanimously passed the measure last month. The House is expected to do the same sometime this month.