North Dakota legislative redistricting slowly taking shape

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A map for new North Dakota legislative districts is slowly taking shape, with proposals so far that would create a new district in the Fargo area and a pair in the oil-producing region in the western part of the state.

The redistricting committee, which has 14 Republicans and two Democrats, held its fourth meeting on Thursday and has focused on keeping 47 districts, instead of increasing or reducing the size of the Legislature. The addition of the three new districts in and around the state’s biggest city of Fargo, and Williston and Watford City in the heart of the state’s oil patch means three rural districts somewhere would have to be eliminated.

Finley GOP Rep. Bill Devlin, chairman of the committee, said he expects a draft statewide plan to be completed next week for public review. The panel meets twice next week in Bismarck.

Legislative redistricting happens every 10 years after a federal census. It aims to ensure each lawmaker represents about the same number of people.