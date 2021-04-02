North Dakota Legislature aims to save days in home stretch

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature is working to bank several days this session to give lawmakers a cushion later in the year to approve new legislative districts and to decide how to spend expected federal coronavirus aid.

The North Dakota Constitution limits the Legislature to 80 days of meetings every two years. May 4 is the adjournment deadline this session. But legislative leaders hope to finish with eight days to spare.

Friday would have been the Legislature’s 58th business day, but the House and Senate skipped the gaveled opening to save a day for later.

No floor sessions were scheduled to vote on bills. Only lawmakers on appropriations committees met Friday, while most other senators and House members were absent, using the time for an extended Easter weekend.

Saving days by not taking votes is only sometimes used by the Legislature but it is increasingly seen by some lawmakers as skirting the state's constitution. The move may be challenged in court at some point, though legislative lawyers believe it's allowed.

The Legislature already preserved two business days during the first week of the session that began Jan. 5. The first week is dominated by speeches, with limited floor votes.