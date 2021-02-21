North Dakota Legislature marches toward midsession break

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature is in its last week before its midsession break, and lawmakers are finishing up committee work and considering remaining bills in their respective chambers.

Many of the major spending bills are still being considered this week in House and Senate appropriations committees as the session heads to “crossover.”

The break takes its name from the fact that Senate bills “cross over” to the House during the session's second half, and vice versa.

More than 900 bills and resolutions have been introduced in the session that began in January.

Monday will be the Legislature’s 33rd day of meetings. The Senate is expected to finish its first-half work on Tuesday. The House is expected to wrap-up on Thursday.

Republicans wield supermajority control in the North Dakota Legislature and hold every statewide office. GOP majority leaders say both chambers plan at least two floor sessions daily until they break.

When the session reconvenes on March 3, votes in both chambers take on more significance because they often represent the Legislature’s last review of a new state law.