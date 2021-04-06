North Dakota Legislature OKs Juneteenth ceremonial holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday in the state — one of just three that does not observe it in some way.

West Fargo GOP Rep. Austen Schauer, who carried the bill on the House floor, said the recognition of Juneteenth “is a step of good will toward becoming a nation of respect to each other.”

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Although the North Dakota legislation would make June 19 a state-recognized holiday, it would not be an official paid holiday for state employees — something backers said likely would have hindered the bill's passage.

The House passed the bill 70-22 on Tuesday. The Senate endorsed the measure 44-3 in February. The legislation now heads to GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, who is expected to sign it.