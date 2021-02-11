North Dakota panel votes against abortion clinic-zoning bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican-led North Dakota Senate panel on Thursday refused to endorse a bill prohibiting new abortion clinics from opening within 30 miles of a school.

The bill, sponsored by two of the Legislature’s most ardent anti-abortion Republican members, also aimed to bar the state’s sole abortion clinic in downtown Fargo from expanding.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee voted 5-2 to give the bill a “do-not-pass” recommendation, after some of the panel members worried it would not survive an expensive court challenge. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

“We have to be smart about what we do,” Stanley GOP Sen. Jordan Kannianen told the panel.

The legislation, if passed, “would clearly be struck down,” said Kannianen, who like other Republicans on the committee said they oppose abortion.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood did not testify on the bill but issued statements calling the measure unjustified, unreasonable and likely unconstitutional.