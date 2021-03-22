North Dakota Senate kills sports gambling resolution

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Senate has killed a resolution that would have let residents decide if sports gambling should be allowed in the state.

The Senate initially killed the bill on Friday. It was reconsidered on Monday, but still failed 23-24.

It passed the House last month by a wide margin.

If it would have been approved by both chambers, a measure to allow sports gambling would have appeared on the November 2022 ballot.

About two dozen states have attempted to capitalize on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that lifted a federal ban on sports gambling.

North Dakota voters and lawmakers, once hostile to expanding gambling, have made an about-face in recent years, allowing more games of chance. But the Legislature defeated bills two years ago that would have allowed sports betting.

