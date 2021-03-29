 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Senate turns transgender bill into study
0 comments
AP

North Dakota Senate turns transgender bill into study

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate agreed Monday to turn a transgender sports bill into a study.

The Senate voted 35-12 to study the bill and its potential impacts on students and the economy.

The bill aimed to prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 to play on a team that is exclusively for the opposite sex. However, it would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys.

Senators earlier had amended the House bill to apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports.

Supporters say the legislation would ensure fairness in girls sports and support Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school activities that receive federal money.

Critics say the measure discriminates against transgender student athletes. Opponents also argue legislation would threaten the hosting of collegiate and club sports events in the state and would create legal and economic risks.

The bill now goes to back to North Dakota House. Lawmakers say its final details likely will be worked out in a House-Senate conference committee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News