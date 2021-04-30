North Dakota session marked by record budget, pandemic

The increase largely reflects an additional $2 billion the state received in federal coronavirus aid.

The 2021-2023 budget includes $5 billion in general fund spending, up from $4.8 billion in the current budget cycle. The state’s general fund is spent on an assortment of programs, including education and human services, and is financed mostly by state taxes on income, sales and energy.

While it's hard to argue that the Legislature has been stingy with a taxpayer buck in recent years, it had shown little appetite for bonding and generally has funded projects with money on hand, instead of borrowing for them.

Until now.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in the waning days of the session signed a landmark $680 million infrastructure bonding bill that will use earnings from North Dakota’s multibillion-dollar oil piggybank to pay off the debt. The bipartisan bill that highlighted the session got wide support and represents the most amount of money borrowed in state history. The legislation allots three-quarters of the bond money for flood-control projects in Fargo and Minot.