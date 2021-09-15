North Dakota tribal leaders call for split House districts

Faith, the Standing Rock chairman, said American Indians historically have been undercounted during the Census, which he said was especially true in the 2020 effort that was hindered by the pandemic.

The Standing Rock reservation is included in District 31, which contains Mandan, North Dakota's eighth-biggest city. The district is represented by a Republican senator and two GOP House members. None are tribal members.

Standing Rock tribal member Charles Walker said the reservation, which straddles North Dakota and South Dakota, is located within “some of the deepest red states we know.”

Walker called himself a right-leaning moderate but said it was no secret that “Democrats cater to the Native vote. Republicans, not so much.”

Walker, who currently lives on the South Dakota side of the reservation, said he also has lived on the North Dakota side. Republicans rarely, if ever, engage with Native voters on the reservation.

“And yet, we had Democrats pounding on our door,” he said.

Republicans, who wield supermajority control in the North Dakota Legislature, likely would find American Indian voters share some values, if only they weren't overlooked, Walker said.

“We would agree on more things than you probably would think,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0