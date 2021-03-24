North Dakota warned Ten Commandments bill will spur lawsuits

“It’s not a mandate,” Myrdal said. “It’s absolutely local control."

Groups representing school boards and education officials opposed the legislation, fearing a legal challenge.

Schools “can’t be immune from a federal lawsuit just because the state deems it so,” said Alexis Baxley, executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

Endorsing the legislation is akin to “paving a yellow brick highway for litigation,” said Aimee Copas, executive director of the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders.

The measure also aims to protect schools from litigation that could arise from students’ reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Opponents said that part of the bill is moot because it already is allowed, but not mandatory.

Legal battles over the Ten Commandments in North Dakota classrooms are not new.

A federal judge in 1980 overturned a 1927 North Dakota law that required them to be posted in classrooms.

Murray Sagsveen, an assistant North Dakota attorney general at the time, defended the law in court.

“I remember that case very well because I lost it,” Sagsveen said, while testifying against the new legislation.

“I expect if this bill is enacted into law that school boards will be pressured to again post the Ten Commandments in public classrooms, a school board will yield to the pressure, the school board will be sued and certainly lose,” Sagsveen said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0