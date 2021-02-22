North Dakota's Senate approves measure for annual sessions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate decided on Monday for a second time to allow the North Dakota Legislature to meet annually instead of every other year after lawmakers for decades have rebuffed attempts to hold regular sessions each year.

Senators voted 28-19 to approve the bipartisan measure, after agreeing to reconsider it. The bill was amended to allow the Legislature to meet annually — if they choose — only over the next two years.

The measure now goes to the House, where its prospects are uncertain.

Lawmakers have argued that annual regular sessions would grow government and turn lawmaking into a full-time job. But Republican Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, a Williston dentist and the bill’s primary sponsor, and other backers say lawmakers need to meet more often due to bigger budgets and pressing issues such as the coronavirus pandemic that hit during an off-year in the Legislature.

The bipartisan bill was narrowly — and surprisingly — approved Friday by a vote of 24-23, with Republican Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the Senate president, casting a rare tie-breaking vote.

The Legislature has defeated annual session measures more than two dozen times over the past 40 years.