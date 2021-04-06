 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Las Vegas Mayor switches from Democrat to Republican
0 comments
AP

North Las Vegas Mayor switches from Democrat to Republican

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has announced that he is switching his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism.

The mayor of Nevada’s third-largest city made the announcement Tuesday on “Fox and Friends.” His campaign website now reflects the switch, KVVU-TV reported.

“In the Democratic Party of Nevada, they had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the socialistic (sic) party,” Lee said. “It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it’s not the party that I can stand with anymore.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Lee was referring to recent elections for the leadership of the Nevada State Democratic Party, in which a slate of candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America were elected to most of the party’s top leadership spots.

Lee has been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor of Nevada in 2022, the Review-Journal reported. He told the newspaper last week that he had been “approached by different people in both parties” to consider switching to the Republican Party and running as a moderate.

Lee didn’t indicate in the “Fox and Friends” interview whether he intended to run for governor.

Lee, who served in the Nevada Assembly and state Senate, was defeated by a Democrat, Patricia Spearman, in 2012. He won election as mayor the following year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News