North Las Vegas Mayor switches from Democrat to Republican

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has announced that he is switching his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism.

The mayor of Nevada’s third-largest city made the announcement Tuesday on “Fox and Friends.” His campaign website now reflects the switch, KVVU-TV reported.

“In the Democratic Party of Nevada, they had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the socialistic (sic) party,” Lee said. “It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it’s not the party that I can stand with anymore.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Lee was referring to recent elections for the leadership of the Nevada State Democratic Party, in which a slate of candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America were elected to most of the party’s top leadership spots.