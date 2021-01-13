Northam outlines priorities to lawmakers as session begins

Northam also addressed his support for legislation that would end the death penalty in Virginia, saying, “when we all agree that a crime deserves the strongest punishment we can give, it’s still vital to make sure our criminal justice system operates fairly and punishes people equitably. We know the death penalty doesn’t do that.”

Virginia has executed nearly 1,400 people in its long history, more than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. But executions have slowed in Virginia in recent years, and no death sentences have been imposed in the state since 2011. Only two men are on the state’s death row. Their sentences would be changed to life in prison without parole under the legislation.

Northam spoke to a mostly empty state House chamber, as lawmakers are holding the session away from the Capitol this year because of the surging coronavirus pandemic.

In response to Northam's remarks, Republicans blasted him for how the state has handled the coronavirus pandemic, including the vaccine rollout plan. GOP lawmakers said their priorities this session would include boosting support for law enforcement and pushing to get schools back to offering in-person instruction.