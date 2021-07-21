Northam urges but won't require continued masking in schools

Northam said the state's guidance considered both sets of recommendations.

All of Virginia's school divisions are required to provide in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year under a measure lawmakers passed earlier this year.

Wednesday's guidance urges school divisions to implement physical distancing of at least 3 feet to the greatest extent possible but says districts should not reduce in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement.

Also Wednesday, more than two dozen Virginia health care organizations issued a joint statement urging Virginians who have not already gotten vaccinated to do so. It noted rising case counts and hospitalizations.

“Being vaccinated against COVID-19 represents a path to a healthier post-pandemic world by offering the best available protection for people against serious illness, the spread of infection, hospitalization, or worse health outcomes," the statement from groups including the Medical Society of Virginia and Virginia Nurses Association said. “Getting vaccinated offers protection to those who have been inoculated as well as the people around them in their personal and professional lives.”

About 64% of the adult population in Virginia has been fully vaccinated, according to state data. Case counts have been steadily increasing for about a month but are nowhere near the levels seen during the winter surge.

