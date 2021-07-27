Northam's budget covers water projects, unemployment fund

Combined sewer overflows, often called CSOs, occur in systems with one pipe to convey both sewage and rainwater runoff. During periods of heavy rain, the system often can’t handle the volume, leading to the release of untreated water. Alexandria's problem in particular has been the subject of partisan fights in the General Assembly.

The governor also outlined plans to direct nearly $1 billion to both replenish the state's unemployment insurance trust fund and speed up modernization efforts at the Virginia Employment Commission, which has struggled to keep up with a surge in applications due to the pandemic.

Under the proposal, $862 million would go to the trust fund, which pays benefits for laid-off workers and is financed through taxes paid by employers. Those companies would have otherwise been looking at a steep tax increase.

The VEC spending plan includes $37.4 million to boost call center capacity, $29.8 million to upgrade technology, nearly $4.6 million to hire additional adjudication officers, and $1.8 million for personnel support, according to the news release.