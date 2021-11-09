 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Northern Idaho mayor announces run for governor as Democrat

  • 0

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho mayor has announced he's running for governor.

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad said Monday in Lewiston that he’s running as a Democrat to defeat first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The 47-year-old Rognstad said he’s running to break the one-party lock Republicans have had on the state for 30 years.

“For the better part of a generation, Idaho has effectively been a one-party state,” Rongstad said, the Lewiston Tribune reported. “There are no checks and balances, no compromise, no accountability. This is dangerous. The most extreme voices now go unopposed. Common sense leadership has been replaced by authoritarianism and culture wars.”

Democrats have not held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide elected office since 2007. Only 12 of the 70 House members are Democrats, and Senate Democrats hold only seven of 35 seats.

The Idaho secretary of state’s website lists Rognstad as the second Democrat to join the race. The other Democrat is Melissa Sue Robinson, 70, a transgender woman who owned a construction company before shifting to a career in telecommunications. She lists adequately funding education as a top goal.

People are also reading…

The race also includes eight Republicans listed as actively campaigning on the secretary of state's website. Little hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Rognstad, who has been Sandpoint's mayor since 2015, made his announcement at the Lewis Clark Hotel in Lewiston, speaking to about 30 people.

“Right here, at the historic Lewis Clark Hotel, John F. Kennedy gave a famous speech,” Rognstad said. “Right here, (future four-time Gov.) Cecil Andrus was inspired by Kennedy’s words to run for office. Right here, right now, we can restore the balance of power in Idaho. We can stand up to extremism and work together on the issues that unite us. We can bring common sense leadership back to Idaho.”

Rognstad noted he was born and raised in Lewiston, and is a fourth-generation Idaho resident. He said Lewiston is where his great-grandfather opened Rognstad Insurance.

“My family cultivated values in me — values like hard work and service,” he said. “They taught me the importance of family and community. They also shared with me an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian man turns sunken ships into furniture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News