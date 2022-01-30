 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday marched in Northern Ireland to mark 50 years since one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured when British soldiers fired on civil rights protesters on Jan. 30, 1972, in the city of Derry, also known as Londonderry.

Hundreds made their way Sunday to the Bloody Sunday Monument for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony.

Britain’s government apologized in 2010 after an official inquiry found that the soldiers fired without justification on unarmed, fleeing civilians and then lied about it for decades. The report refuted an initial investigation that took place soon after the slayings that said the soldiers had been defending themselves against Irish Republican Army bombers and gunmen.

One former British soldier was charged in 2019 in the killing of two of the protesters and the injury of four others.

People are also reading…

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that Bloody Sunday was “one of the darkest days in our history” and that the country “must learn from the past.”

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is expected to deliver a message to affected families later Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

Ukrainian leaders: Stay calm, Russian invasion not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News